Suspect who shot at clerk during Riverview business robbery arrested

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – Two suspects who robbed a convenience store in Riverview Sunday night were arrested on Tuesday.

Deputies say two men went into the Speedy Select store on Riverview Drive in Riverview.

One of the suspects pointed a silver revolver at the clerk, while the second went behind the counter and emptied the cash drawer and took Cigarellos. The second suspect also showed a semi-automatic handgun, according to investigators.

Deputies say before leaving the store, the first suspect fired one round at the clerk, missing him by inches.

With the help from Crime Stoppers tips, detectives were able to identity and arrest Jarren White and Adrian Bazaldua-Gonzalez.

White, 19, is the masked subject seen in surveillance video who shot at the clerk. He is charged with attempted murder and two counts of armed robbery while masked.

Bazaldua-Gonzalez, 18, is charged with two counts of armed robbery while masked.

Both were booked into the Hillsborough County Jail.

