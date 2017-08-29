Stretch of New Tampa Highway shut down due to Lakeland police activity

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Part of New Tampa Highway in Lakeland has been shut down by police.
Police are not releasing many details, but say a suspect is refusing to exit a home inside a nearby mobile home park.
Other residents in the mobile home park have been relocated to a safe area in the park.
Officers have blocked off New Tampa Highway between Wabash Avenue and Chesnut Road.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
