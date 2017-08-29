Stretch of New Tampa Highway shut down due to Lakeland police activity

By Published: Updated:
Source: Lakeland Police Department.

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Part of New Tampa Highway in Lakeland has been shut down by police.

Police are not releasing many details, but say a suspect is refusing to exit a home inside a nearby mobile home park.

Other residents in the mobile home park have been relocated to a safe area in the park.

Officers have blocked off New Tampa Highway between Wabash Avenue and Chesnut Road.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s