Stretch of New Tampa Highway shut down due to Lakeland police activity

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Part of New Tampa Highway in Lakeland has been shut down by police.

Police are not releasing many details, but say a suspect is refusing to exit a home inside a nearby mobile home park.

Other residents in the mobile home park have been relocated to a safe area in the park.

Officers have blocked off New Tampa Highway between Wabash Avenue and Chesnut Road.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

