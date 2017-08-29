Stetson football player dies after collapsing at practice

WESH Published: Updated:
Nicholas Adam Blakely

DELAND, Fla. (WESH)  — A Stetson University football player died Monday after collapsing during practice.

University officials said sophomore linebacker Nicholas Adam Blakely died Monday evening.

Blakely was on the sidelines shortly after practice began and said he wasn’t feeling well. Shortly afterward he collapsed and was taken to Florida Hospital DeLand where he died.

Blakely was an accounting major from Lawrenceville, Georgia. He attended Archer High School, which is northeast of Atlanta.

A statement posted on the university’s website said Coach Roger Hughes broke the news to his team and counselors are on hand to help them deal with their loss.

Blakely was redshirted last season and never played in a college football game. The team was preparing for its season opener at Sacred Heart University on Saturday in Connecticut.

The statement said Blakely will be “forever a hatter.”

Stetson officials said the school will hold a gathering for Blakely at Allen Hall Tuesday at noon.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s