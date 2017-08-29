Stetson football player dies after collapsing at practice

DELAND, Fla. (WESH) — A Stetson University football player died Monday after collapsing during practice.

University officials said sophomore linebacker Nicholas Adam Blakely died Monday evening.

Blakely was on the sidelines shortly after practice began and said he wasn’t feeling well. Shortly afterward he collapsed and was taken to Florida Hospital DeLand where he died.

Blakely was an accounting major from Lawrenceville, Georgia. He attended Archer High School, which is northeast of Atlanta.

A statement posted on the university’s website said Coach Roger Hughes broke the news to his team and counselors are on hand to help them deal with their loss.

Blakely was redshirted last season and never played in a college football game. The team was preparing for its season opener at Sacred Heart University on Saturday in Connecticut.

The statement said Blakely will be “forever a hatter.”

Stetson officials said the school will hold a gathering for Blakely at Allen Hall Tuesday at noon.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES