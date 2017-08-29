St. Pete residents head to polls to elect mayor

ST. PETERSBURG. Fla. (WFLA) — Voters head to the polls to elect a mayor in St. Petersburg today.

The top two contenders are Mayor Rick Kriseman and former St. Pete mayor, Rick Baker.

The two have been tackling several issues, but three rise to the top: the Rays, the pier and St. Pete’s sewage problem.

When it comes to the pier and the sewage problem, both strongly disagree on what should happen.

Kriseman wants to continue with plans to open the pier in late 2018 or early 2019. However, Baker claims Kriseman’s plans are watered down and not what the public actually wants. Baker has more elaborate plans for the pier that including playgrounds and sitting areas.

Both seem to agree on what they want to see happen with the Tampa Bay Rays.

“I think we have a very competitive site. I think we have the ability to finance without having to raise property taxes,” said Mayor Kriseman.

“I will work every way I can to try and keep the Rays in St. Pete. I think the Trop site is a viable option,” said Baker.

