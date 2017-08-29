Unofficial results: St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, former mayor Rick Baker head to November runoff

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Results as of 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, with 92 of 92 precincts reporting:

Rick Baker: 48.56%

Rick Kriseman: 48.04%

Jesse Nevel: 1.65%

Theresa Lassiter: 0.72%

Anthony Cates III: 0.70%

Paul Congemi: .34%

Neither Kriseman or Baker reached the 50 percent needed to win the election on Tuesday. The two will face off on November 7.

ORIGINAL STORY — Thousands turned out Tuesday to cast their ballot in the St. Petersburg mayoral primary.

The top contenders Mayor Rick Kriseman and Rick Baker made a last minute push for supporters to get out and vote.

“There’s a lot of candidates, but there are two that are qualified for the job and I think they have divergent ideas about how to take care of the city,” said Jewell Christie.

Christie is sticking with Kriseman. She voted at The Coliseum Tuesday morning.

“We’re never all going to agree on the pier and the sewer problem, but I do think he’s had St. Pete and citizens I think in the forefront of his mind in what he’s tried to do,” said Christie.

New to St. Pete, Adam Honig got out to support the Republican candidate.

“I’m not too familiar with it around here because I’m new to St. Pete, I’m from Sarasota,” said Honig. “But like I said, it’s important to get into your local government, your local politics, otherwise nothing will ever get done from the bottom to the top.”

Longtime Childs Park resident Barbara Walker voted at her local precinct, the recreation center. She said a lot has changed in her neighborhood, where too many youths are troubled.

“So many of them getting killed and going to jail and then they want to blame somebody else for it,” said Walker.

She hopes the person she picked will make changes for the better.

“I hope so. I pray that he does,” said Walker.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. News Channel 8 and WFLA.com will be staying on top of results and bring you the latest updates as they come in.

