Social media shows #Harvey devastation

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/WTNH) — Social media creates unity and an easy way to see what is happening across the world from a first-hand perspective.
These days, nearly everyone is armed with a mobile device containing photo and video capabilities as well as platforms to publish and share moments in their lives.
Hurricane Harvey has caused devastation in the Houston, Texas area and many of its’ residents are taking to social media to share photos and videos of their neighborhoods underwater and the real-time conditions in Texas.
Snapchat’s Snap Maps
Snap Maps was recently introduced on Snapchat and allows you to take a look at the world at Snapchat activity made public by your friends and others.
This is done by opening your Snapchat app and pinching the camera view as though you are zooming in to take a photo. A map then will pop-up and you can navigate it to locations around the world.
By swiping over to Texas, there are public stories shown from events happening. There are videos and of the flooding from residents in the area as well as rescue efforts.
Twitter Moments
Twitter has a Moments feature which curates and aggregates selected tweets showcasing topical events from across the world.
They have embedded photos, videos and stories documenting what is happening across the Houston, Texas area in this Twitter Moment dedicated to #HurricaneHarvey.
Facebook has implemented it’s Safety Check where users of Facebook can mark themselves as “Safe” during a time of crisis.
There is also a group sharing information, asking questions and seeking help and supplies along with a guide to some helpful resources on one page.
Nearly 300,000 photos and videos related to #HurricaneHarvey have been shared on Instagram taking a look at conditions and relief efforts in the area.
Note: photos that are pulled in are only from accounts that are public.
Remember: always be safe and aware of your surroundings when taking photos or videos during a time of crisis or a potentially dangerous situation.
