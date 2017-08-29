Several Tampa Bay area crews, volunteers risking lives to help Harvey victims

TAMPA, Fla. – (WFLA) – Rescue teams from across the country and the Tampa Bay area are pouring into regions hit hard by Harvey.

A Coast Guard helicopter crew from Air Station Clearwater rescued nearly 70 people Monday.

Those crews are working in torrential weather conditions with Coast Guard units from across the country.

A Tampa Fire Rescue team arrived in Beaumont, Texas Tuesday to focus on swift water rescues.

Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have rescued more than 200 Texans since arriving in the area.

Nearly 125 FWC officers, more than 40 boats, 17 high water vehicles, two Mobile Command Centers and eight shallow draft vessels are currently in Texas to support ongoing search and rescue and disaster response efforts.

These are just a few of several agencies from the Tampa Bay area helping those in need.

“Communities are overwhelmed. They only have so many capabilities, police, fire EMS, 911,” said Paul Womble, with Polk County Emergency Management.

The need for help is why Polk County Emergency Management and agencies across Florida are on standby when the call for help comes their way.

“The foundation of emergency management is being able to help others,” Womble said.

More than two dozen American Red Cross volunteers from the Tampa Bay area are helping victims at shelters, working 12 hours shifts.

“I think in their heart, they want to help people,” Red Cross volunteer Ceel Kenny said.

The volunteers are providing crucial hygiene supplies and comfort for those who are displaced.

Kenny, 90, has seen it all during her time with the Red Cross.

The Marine vet knows just how hard it is for everyone right now.

“We’re there to give all the nourishing food as normal as possible in a very difficult situation,” Kenny said.

For those interested in donating money to storm victims, Polk County officials are warning against charity scams. They are asking everyone to be sure to only give to reputable organizations.

Volunteers are also asking that only money be donated instead of clothing, because it’s difficult to get large shipments of supplies to the region.

You can donate to the Red Cross by going to its website, calling 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669) or texting 90999 to donate $10. The money goes toward recovery efforts.

Give Now

Grab your phone

Text REDCROSS to 90999 to donate $10 now.

Or, Donate Online

Donate to the Red Cross online here.