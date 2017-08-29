Revenue from Astros games at the Trop to be donated to Harvey relief efforts

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Major League Baseball has decided to donate revenue from this week’s series between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros to Harvey relief efforts.

It was announced on Monday that the series between the two Texas teams would be played at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg due to flooding and severe weather from Harvey.

On Tuesday, MLB said all revenue from tickets, concessions and parking would be donated.

There will also be a moment of silence before Tuesday night’s game to honor the people who are impacted by Harvey.

The three-game series will be played Tuesday at 7:10 p.m., Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. and Thursday at 1:10 p.m. All tickets will be sold as general admission for $10. Tickets are available online or at the Tropicana Field box office.

The Astros series against the New York Mets could also be moved to the Trop, but a final decision has not yet been made.

You can donate to the Red Cross by going to its website, calling 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669) or texting 90999 to donate $10. The money goes toward recovery efforts.

