Residents of flooded Texas nursing home ‘doing great’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There is a terrific update to a story News Channel 8 shared on Monday.  

We showed you the haunting picture taken inside La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, Texas. At least 15 residents were trapped and sitting in wheelchairs and recliners that were underwater.

We’re told the flood waters from Hurricane Harvey rose within minutes, trapping the patients.

Kim McIntosh, who lives in Tampa, sent us the picture. Her mother owns and operates the nursing home.

McIntosh said the residents were in the murky water for ten hours until the National Guard arrived and rescued them.

Since then, McIntosh has shared another picture with News Channel 8 that shows several women in much happier times. They were transported to another nursing home in Texas and are “doing great,” McIntosh said in a text.

Several News Channel 8 viewers have also asked about the cat, Bozo, seen in the photo. McIntosh tells us Bozo is also doing well.

Bozo the cat.

 

