PHOTOS: Houston native witnesses Harvey's devastation through friends' social media posts

Photo credit: Bryce Boyd

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8 anchor Marco Villarreal may call Tampa home, but he grew up in Houston. As Tropical Storm Harvey continues to wreak havoc on the 4th largest city in America, this is a look at the disaster through the people Marco knows.

As best described by John Howard, a family friend of Marco, Houston is a place where neighbors care for neighbors. It’s Texas strong.

It’s something unimaginable, a boat speeding past a large church under water. “St. Ignatius Church off Cypresswood,” said a rider in this boat.

Photo credit: Linda Stolle

 

A river was once a street in Northwest Houston. Now, Tropical Storm Harvey has inundated entire neighborhoods and cities along East Texas.

As streets started flooding, photo opportunities were created and traveling down the road no longer required wheels.

But as the flood waters crept closer to the front door, residents in Houston looked for any way to prop furniture higher off the floor, until even that was not enough.

Photo credit: Linda Stolle

Water covered the bottom floor, reaching the first step of Dave Guerrero’s home on his birthday. A day later he stood in over waist deep water what else could he do but smile. This picture was taken in between moments he forgot about his troubles and went rescuing his neighbors from their flooded houses.

Photo credit: Dave Guerrero

“This is the bayou. We’re going into this retirement home. There’s a lot of elderly stranded. We’re trying to help these people, get them out,” said the man in the boat.

