Out of bounds: Couple caught having sex on golf course

By Published:

TEGA CAY, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina couple has been arrested after playing around on a golf course instead of playing a round.

The Herald of Rock Hill reports Tega Cay police received a call from a resident shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday saying two people were lying on the eighth fairway.

A police report said the resident told officers he thought there may have been a medical situation, but after looking through his binoculars, he saw two people engaged in a sex act.

Two more witnesses told police they saw the couple from the tee box but initially thought them to be a deer on the fairway.

Police said 19-year-old Dakota Len Payne and 24-year-old Kiernan Dunne Hennessey were arrested and charged with indecent exposure. Their status wasn’t immediately known Monday.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s