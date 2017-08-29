Out of bounds: Couple caught having sex on golf course

TEGA CAY, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina couple has been arrested after playing around on a golf course instead of playing a round.
The Herald of Rock Hill reports Tega Cay police received a call from a resident shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday saying two people were lying on the eighth fairway.
A police report said the resident told officers he thought there may have been a medical situation, but after looking through his binoculars, he saw two people engaged in a sex act.
Two more witnesses told police they saw the couple from the tee box but initially thought them to be a deer on the fairway.
Police said 19-year-old Dakota Len Payne and 24-year-old Kiernan Dunne Hennessey were arrested and charged with indecent exposure. Their status wasn’t immediately known Monday.
