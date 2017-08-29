Myakka River above flood stage, moderate flooding of roads reported

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Myakka River is above flood stage at 10 feet Tuesday evening, according to Sarasota County Emergency Management.
The flood stage for the state park is seven feet.
Moderate flooding is being reported over roadways, but there are no reports of flooding in any homes.
The river’s crest is expected to be at 10.2 feet and the water is expected to go down.
No evacuations have been ordered, but residents had to move cars to dryer land.
According to emergency management, the area floods easily and residents are used to handling the situation.
