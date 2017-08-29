Mayor, former mayor of St. Petersburg to square off in November runoff

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The road to the St. Petersburg mayoral run-off started Tuesday night. The top job to lead the city will be the battle of the Rick’s.

Mayor Rick Kriseman and former mayor Rick Baker will square off in a run-off in the general election.

Incumbent Mayor Kriseman received 48.36 percent of the votes.

Baker received 48.26 percent.

Both candidates celebrated Tuesday night, but they told News Channel 8’s Melanie Michael the real campaign starts now.

“We just got an update from the Supervisor of Election’s office. We won by four votes tonight,” Kriseman told a crowd, cementing a firestorm of excitement for the November runoff.

“We’re in a fight. We knew it would tighten up at the end. I felt we’d go to November. We’re already prepared. And, you can see from the enthusiasm in the room today, we’re ready to go.”

Former mayor Baker called out Kriseman on what he describes as a “destructive, major misstep” in handling the sewage issue.

“You can’t just dump 200 million gallons of sewage in the Bay, closing down a sewer plant and just not talk about that,” Baker said.

Kriseman said Baker is “too easily influenced by the wrong people.” Kriseman encouraged voters to pay attention.

“Now, I know it hasn’t been easy. Rick Baker’s special interest friends made sure of that,” Kriseman said. “But, tonight is evidence that people of St. Petersburg who prefer progress to politics.”

