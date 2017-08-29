LIVE: Cows swimming in flooded Sarasota County pasture

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Several cows were stranded on an island of land surrounded by floodwaters in a pasture on Tuesday evening.
Several other cows were spotted swimming in the water, trying to find grass to eat.
Eagle 8 was flying over the scene off Palmer Boulevard and Iona Road.
