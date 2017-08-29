Hurricane Harvey floods gator rescue facility: ‘Some of them are going to get out’

BEAUMONT, TX (WFLA/CNN) – Hurricane Harvey has flooded an alligator refuge in Jefferson County, Texas and now staff at the facility is keeping watch for any gators that might escape.

Gator Country Adventure Park is home to more than 450 American alligators, crocodiles, and other reptiles. The owners are known in the area for rescuing nuisance alligators from people’s backyards, ponds, and swimming pools, according to the facility’s website.

The 15-acre preserve is home to “Big Al,” an 84-year-old gator that is more than 13 feet long, weighs over 1,000 lbs and was once the largest alligator in captivity in Texas.

Gator Country is also home to “Big Tex” who is the largest, live-captured nuisance alligator. Big Tex is 13 feet 18.5 inches long.

The staff has been making sure that its reptile residents are safe.

“All of our animal that can not swim, we got them out of there,” said owner Gary Saurage, who added that there have been rumors on the internet that their alligators have escaped.

“We’re almost through this thing and we’re holding tight, so all you folks who are spreading this rumor, I’m telling you now, we’ve got our eyes on this thing and we’re doing all we can,” he said in a video posted to the Gator Country Facebook page.

Saurage said that some of the alligators might end up escaping.

“Absolutely there is no question about it you’ve got regulation size fences and they are over the top of them. Some of these alligators, there is no question some of them are going to get out,” he told a television station.

“The good news is here in Southeast Texas is everybody is used to living with alligators. Weve got over a million alligators right here on the Texas/Louisiana Gulf coast we’ve got a bunch of them and everybody’s used to it. Everyone knows gator safety. However, there is no question, some of our gators are going to get out.”

Information from CNN was included in this report.

For more stories about the conditions in Texas from Harvey click here.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-