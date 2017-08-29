Houston Mayor confirms police officer drowned

HOUSTON (AP) – The Latest on Tropical Storm Harvey (all times local):
2:30 p.m.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed that police Sgt. Steve Perez has died after he became trapped in his patrol car as he was driving to work.
The Houston Chronicle has reported that the 30-year officer was heading to work Sunday when he became trapped in high water on Interstate 45 in north Harris County and then couldn’t get himself out of his car.
