Houston Mayor confirms police officer drowned

HOUSTON (AP) – The Latest on Tropical Storm Harvey (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed that police Sgt. Steve Perez has died after he became trapped in his patrol car as he was driving to work.

The Houston Chronicle has reported that the 30-year officer was heading to work Sunday when he became trapped in high water on Interstate 45 in north Harris County and then couldn’t get himself out of his car.

For more stories about the conditions in Texas from Harvey click here.

You can donate to the Red Cross by going to its website, calling 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669) or texting 90999 to donate $10. The money goes toward recovery efforts.

Give Now

Grab your phone

Text REDCROSS to 90999 to donate $10 now.

Or, Donate Online

Donate to the Red Cross online here.