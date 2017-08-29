Houston furniture store owner creates safe havens for families

HOUSTON, Texas (WFLA/CNN) – A furniture and mattress store owner in Houston has turned his two stores into storm shelters.

“Mattress Mack” as he is known, made his two stores into safe havens for families.

Between his two stores, owner Jim McIngvale provided shelter for 600 people on Monday.

