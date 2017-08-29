Harvey brings as much rain to Texas in 4 days as Tampa gets in year

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The natural disaster in Texas has brought tons of rain to the Houston area.
And the devastation really sinks in for us locally when we look at the comparison to the average amount of rain the Tampa Bay area gets.
“It’s really hard to fathom these historic rainfall totals as a result of Harvey – truly a worst case flooding scenario that even now isn’t over yet,” said WFLA News Channel 8 meteorologist Ian Oliver.
But we’ve put some local perspective to all of that rain.
The hardest hit areas in southeast Texas nearly recorded in just four days what Tampa receives in average over a year.
From Friday, August 25 to Monday, August 28 the rain poured down in the Huston area and flooding ensued.
You can help victims of Harvey through our WFLA News Channel 8 “Telethon for Texas” with the American Red Cross all day Tuesday.
Please call 800-528-0808 to donate to help the victims of the disaster.
For more stories about the conditions in Texas from Harvey click here.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- WFLA News Channel 8 hosts ‘Telethon for Texas’ helping Harvey victims
- VIDEO: Flooding takes over Tampa Bay area
- How you can help victims of Hurricane Harvey
- Lilly Pulitzer sale has over 155,000 people waiting in online queue
- PHOTOS: Tampa Bay area storm images are spectacular
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.