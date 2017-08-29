Harvey brings as much rain to Texas in 4 days as Tampa gets in year

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The natural disaster in Texas has brought tons of rain to the Houston area.

And the devastation really sinks in for us locally when we look at the comparison to the average amount of rain the Tampa Bay area gets.

“It’s really hard to fathom these historic rainfall totals as a result of Harvey – truly a worst case flooding scenario that even now isn’t over yet,” said WFLA News Channel 8 meteorologist Ian Oliver.

But we’ve put some local perspective to all of that rain.

The hardest hit areas in southeast Texas nearly recorded in just four days what Tampa receives in average over a year.

From Friday, August 25 to Monday, August 28 the rain poured down in the Huston area and flooding ensued.

