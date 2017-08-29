Group on a mission to preserve Manatee Confederate monument

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A group of citizens is on a mission to preserve the controversial Confederate monument that was removed from outside the Manatee County Courthouse in Bradenton last week.

The non-profit group includes local representatives from veterans and heritage groups, including America First – Team Manatee, The Manatee Minutemen, Kingdom Counsel, the Sons of the American Revolution, Save Their Honor, Save Southern Heritage and the Florida Sons of Confederate Veterans.

The group held a news conference on Tuesday to announce its intentions.

The controversial Confederate monument was removed from outside the Manatee County Courthouse in the middle of the night on Aug. 24.

The county paid $12,700 to bring in a removal crew, but the monument toppled over and broke.

The monument had been at the location for 93 years.

Officials say the monument was a safety hazard because the obelisk wasn’t properly attached to the base and it was an accident waiting to happen.

“That would’ve been catastrophic. If someone would’ve pushed or pulled in the wrong direction, it would’ve come down,” said County Administrator Ed Hunzeker.

Reporter John Rogers will have more details about the monument at 5 pm today on WFLA News Channel 8.

Manatee Confederate monument breaks during move View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES