Gas leak in Sarasota forces evacuations, impacts traffic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A gas leak in Sarasota forced several people to be evacuated from a plaza, and continues to impact traffic on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office is at the scene of the leak on Gulf Gate Drive, along with TECO and Sarasota County Emergency Services. Deputies say the gas leak is the result of a construction accident.

More video from gas leak in Gulf Gate. Heavy presence from both @SarasotaSheriff & @scgovEOC. Traffic expected to be impacted for some time. pic.twitter.com/wBEcbjotkg — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) August 29, 2017

The leak happened before noon and forced several people to be evacuated from Gulf Gate Drive plaza.

Deputies are redirecting traffic at Gateway and Gulf Gate Drive, and are asking drivers to avoid the area while repairs are being done.

.@scgovEOC @SarasotaSheriff & TECO on scene. Several people evacuated from Gulf Gate Drive plaza. Gas leak result of construction accident. pic.twitter.com/lQnM5y4v1y — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) August 29, 2017

Great joint response from deputies, @scgovEOC & #TECO. Repairs in progress. Will advise when road reopens. Drive carefully! pic.twitter.com/03K8nKe2hD — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) August 29, 2017

