Friend of Houston pastor who grew up in Tampa Bay collecting donations for Harvey victims

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Thousands of people are dealing with flooding and devastation after Hurricane Harvey swept through Texas over the weekend. Now, people here in Florida want to help.

One of the pastors from Houston’s First Baptist Church is from the Tampa Bay area and attended Gulf High School. His friend and former classmate is now trying to get as many donations to Texas as possible.

“It is hard to describe to residents in the Bay area just what Houston is going through right now,” said Pastor Stephen Smith.

But pictures from Smith show the destruction is everywhere.

“It’s been heartbreaking. We’ve got members in our church that are either stuck in their attics, they’ve been rescued off roofs,” said Smith.

Many have already lost everything. Some will likely lose even more.

“We’re looking at another 48 hours of rainfall. They’re saying 8 to 10 inches,” said Smith.

More rain, and more problems.

“Six-point-five million people in the metropolitan area, the supplies can’t get in because the airports are shut down, also because the roads are shut coming into town. So the supplies are dwindling,” said Smith.

That’s why Pastor Smith’s former classmate is asking for your help.

With just one Facebook post, he’s received an overwhelming response from people who want to help.

“It’s a shame it had to come to this but I think this is bringing us together. Americans need something to bring us together right now,” said Bryan Farris.

And we can come together by helping those who cannot help themselves.

“We’re collecting clothes, all ages and sizes. Shoes, sheets, blankets, towels, toiletries, everything from soap, shampoo, deodorant,” said Farris.

There are several drop off locations throughout the area, and the items will go directly to those who need them most.

“First of all, thank you for your generosity. Thank you for your interest in what’s going on in Houston. If anyone knows how to survive something like this, it’s people from Florida. So we thank you for your support,” said Smith.

Drop off locations:

Gulf High School: 5355 School Rd, New Port Richey, FL 34652

Millennium Academy: 10005 Ridge Rd, New Port Richey, FL 34654

Greg Pilkington campaign headquarters: 3102 State Road 60 East, Valrico, Florida

USF: 222 Natural Science building

You can donate to the Red Cross by going to its website, calling 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669) or texting 90999 to donate $10. The money goes toward recovery efforts.

Give Now

Grab your phone

Text REDCROSS to 90999 to donate $10 now.

Or, Donate Online

Donate to the Red Cross online here.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES