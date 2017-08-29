Foul play suspected in death of Manatee man reported missing by mother

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies say foul play is suspected in connection with the death of a man who was reported missing by his mother and was later found dead inside a parked car in Bradenton.

Investigators say on Tuesday morning, Cory Iwanski, age 20, was found deceased in a vehicle parked behind a plaza at 3126 53rd Avenue East in Bradenton.

There was trauma to his body and foul play is suspected.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of Iwanski’s death.

Iwanski’s mother called the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office on Monday to report him missing after trying to contact him for two days.

No other details have been released.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES