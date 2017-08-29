Florida House speaker threatens lawsuit if Visit Tampa Bay fails to disclose finances

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran tells 8 On Your Side if Visit Tampa Bay and other private tourism promoters don’t comply with his demands for full financial disclosure, he’ll sue them in court just like he did to pop star Pitbull.

On Friday, Corcoran sent harsh demand letters to a dozen organizations across Florida, like Visit Tampa Bay, that collectively spend nearly a billion dollars in bed taxes to promote tourism. The speaker chided those organizations for severing ties with the state-sponsored Visit Florida organization in order to duck disclosure of how they spend a fortune in public money.

“The revocation of partnership agreements with Visit Florida in no way protects your organization from legislative inquiry, accountability or transparency,” Corcoran wrote.

On Tuesday, Corcoran made it clear he’s prepared to follow through with his demands with legal action if Visit Tampa Bay and 11 other private agencies that spend bed taxes as government contractors don’t soon comply.

Corcoran claims some of the organizations, such as the one that promotes tourism in the Florida Keys, have readily agreed to his call for transparency. But so far Corcoran says he has not heard from Visit Tampa Bay.

We’ve been asking for a response since Friday but Visit Tampa Bay executives insist they are too busy with the Governor’s Tourism Conference in Miami to manage a reply to the speaker or to us.

Tonight at 6, hear for yourselves in our exclusive You Paid For It report what Corcoran has to say, and what’s at stake for Florida’s tourism promoters who rely on bed taxes as the lifeblood of their organizations. Find out why the speaker says those agencies better prepare for the “Pitbull treatment” if they don’t soon cooperate and stop “hiding” their spending practices from the public.

