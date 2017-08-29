Floodwater finally receding in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The water is finally starting to dry up for homeowners in the Centre Lake subdivision in Manatee County. Now, the cleanup process will begin.

Three days of rain brought more than 23 inches of flood water into the streets there, and into many people’s homes.

”I’ve been just trying to keep it together because I’m not one for crying in front of people. I’m waiting till I can be alone and let it sink in,” said Michele Durling.

RELATED: Centre Lake neighborhood submerged, homeowners dealing with ongoing nightmare

Durling was on vacation and returned home to find her street underwater. The water was so high, some people had to escape their homes through their windows.

Homeowners tell 8 on Your Side the bigger issue is the Fiddler’s Creek subdivision next door. They believe it was built up too high.

Now, when it rains, the water drains into their neighborhood. Blake Williams says he expressed his concerns too county commissioners, but feels they aren’t listening.

“This water should not be here after three days of waiting. Something is backing up at the Pierce Canal, and it needs to be resolved,” said Blake Williams.

8 on Your Side will be taking the concerns of these neighbors to local leaders, we will update you on what we find out.

RELATED: 4 people pulled from flooded cars in Apollo Beach

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES