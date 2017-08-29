Disney Springs has a new magical treat for adults

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Yes way, frosé!

Disney’s new magical cocktail will have all the adults feeling like they are at the happiest place on earth.

Orlando’s Disney Springs is welcoming the wine slushie.

We all know Disney Springs is full of huge crowds and limited shaded areas. So, what better way to beat the Sunshine State heat than with a wine slushie?

It gets even better, the wine slushies served at Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs come in two flavors: Strawberry Shiraz and Mango Moscato.

this new “attraction” may be the first thing adults check out at the Disney Parks.

