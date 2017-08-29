Disney Springs has a new magical treat for adults

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Yes way, frosé!
Disney’s new magical cocktail will have all the adults feeling like they are at the happiest place on earth.
Orlando’s Disney Springs is welcoming the wine slushie.
We all know Disney Springs is full of huge crowds and limited shaded areas. So, what better way to beat the Sunshine State heat than with a wine slushie?
It gets even better, the wine slushies served at Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs come in two flavors: Strawberry Shiraz and Mango Moscato.
this new “attraction” may be the first thing adults check out at the Disney Parks.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- WFLA News Channel 8 hosts ‘Telethon for Texas’ helping Harvey victims
- VIDEO: Flooding takes over Tampa Bay area
- How you can help victims of Hurricane Harvey
- Lilly Pulitzer sale has over 155,000 people waiting in online queue
- PHOTOS: Tampa Bay area storm images are spectacular
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.