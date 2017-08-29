Crash closes SB I-75 in Hillsborough Co.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A crash has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate-75 in Hillsborough County.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m Tuesday past the Apex before Bruce B. Downs.

Southbound lanes of traffic are backing up to Pasco County.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area. Interstate-275 is an alternate route.

