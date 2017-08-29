‘Cracker Barrel’ couple completes quest

(KGW) Restaurant chain Cracker Barrel’s most loyal customers hit a major milestone on Monday morning.

Ray and Wilma Yoder can now say they’ve dined at all 645 Cracker Barrel restaurants in the country. They got to Cracker Barrel No. 645 in Tualatin to make it a reality, after 40 years of trying.

“Well everybody does something, usually anyway, and we thought we’d do this and it would be fun,” said Ray Yoder, who turned 81 years old on Monday.

Cracker Barrel flew the couple out to Oregon from their home in Indiana for the event.

The Yoders, married 61 years, drove new motorhomes to dealerships across the country, which gave them the opportunity to visit a lot of Cracker Barrel restaurants.

“It’s just always friendly. Never had a bad experience with the help or even the food for that matter. Just a good place to eat and we like it,” said Wilma Yoder.

