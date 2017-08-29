Chocolate Biscotti

Makes 2 dozen.

 

Ingredients:

600g cake flour

425g granulated sugar

2tsp baking soda

2tsp salt

100g sifted cocoa powder

200g melted butter

3 eggs

250g chocolate chips

300g chopped walnuts (optional)

 

Method:

1. Mix all dry ingredients in a large bowl. Whisk together.

2. Melt butter, add eggs and mix to combine.

3. Add wet and dry ingredients and mix with hands until all ingredients are incorporated.

4. Shape dough into two long logs, spaced about 3 to 4 inches apart. Egg wash the logs and sprinkle with large, crystal sugar.

5. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes, rotating halfway through.

6. Allow logs to cool fully, then slice into 3/4 in wide pieces on a diagonal. 

7. Bake sliced biscotti a second time at 300 degrees for 15 minutes to allow them to crisp up.

