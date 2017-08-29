Chocolate Biscotti
Makes 2 dozen.
Ingredients:
600g cake flour
425g granulated sugar
2tsp baking soda
2tsp salt
100g sifted cocoa powder
200g melted butter
3 eggs
250g chocolate chips
300g chopped walnuts (optional)
Method:
1. Mix all dry ingredients in a large bowl. Whisk together.
2. Melt butter, add eggs and mix to combine.
3. Add wet and dry ingredients and mix with hands until all ingredients are incorporated.
4. Shape dough into two long logs, spaced about 3 to 4 inches apart. Egg wash the logs and sprinkle with large, crystal sugar.
5. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes, rotating halfway through.
6. Allow logs to cool fully, then slice into 3/4 in wide pieces on a diagonal.
7. Bake sliced biscotti a second time at 300 degrees for 15 minutes to allow them to crisp up.