Boy calls 911 from backseat to report mom driving drunk

KOIN Published:
Source: KOIN

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 11-year-old boy called police on his mother for driving drunk.

Jeff Talbot with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Nicole Norris of Garden Home was driving with her son in the backseat when he called 911. The boy reported his mom was driving erratically.

Two other callers had also reported the car driving erratically.

Officers pulled her over and found her blood alcohol content was almost twice the legal limit.

The mother and son were returning from a Hillsboro Hops game.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s