Jonathan Fudge

Established by event planner and entertainer Jonathan Fudge, YTE Events and Balloon Decor (formally Your Total Entertainment and Affairs in the Air Balloon Decorating, respectively) has been Tampa’s premier source for family friendly entertainment for nearly 14 years. Whether clients seek a thrilling aerialist, traditional henna artist or a roving costumed character, YTE Events has the talent pool to make any event spectacular.

The balloon decor division was added in 2014 to provide balloon arches, stage backdrops, balloon bouquets and other specialty balloon decor. YTE Balloon Decor averages over 50 events per month, serving both greater Tampa Bay and Orlando.

With the belief that it takes knowledge to nurture talent, Mr. Fudge established an educational YouTube channel for balloon artists, which has received over 4.5 million views to date. Lauded by his peers, he has taught at seven international balloon art conventions. Mr. Fudge and the YTE crew also attend multiple entertainment industry educational events annually. National television appearances by Mr. Fudge include features on The Late Show with David Letterman and America’s Got Talent, Season 10. He has also been profiled on the front page of the Wall Street Journal.

Contact:

Jonathan Fudge

Owner, YTE Events and Balloon Décor

813-245-9441

Fudge@YTEevents.com

http://www.YTEevents.com