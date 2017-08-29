Astros call Trop home for series, storm victims to benefit

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Victims of Harvey’s wrath will benefit from Tuesday night’s baseball game at Tropicana Field.

The Houston Astros, forced from their home stadium because of damage and flooding, are in St. Petersburg for a three-game series.

With the Rays away at Kansas City, it worked out to have the Astros come here to play the Texas Rangers.

The night began with a solemn start to a game that was supposed to be played in flood-ravaged Houston, a moment of silence for lives lost in the devastating storm.

Baseball is a game that allows fans and players to forget their troubles for nine or so innings. Not so during this game.

“It’s definitely a big distraction, but the fans and everything have done a really good job of keeping us all pretty grounded and keeping us assured that everything’s going safe back home,” said Joe Musgrove, the Astros’ relief pitcher.

Major League Baseball is donating all proceeds from the three-game series, including the $10 tickets, all concessions and parking, to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Astros fan Juan Coronel is happy to see his team play at the Trop and is heartened by the outpouring of support.

“Usually when something like this happens, everybody rallies, you know, for the well-being of everybody that’s been affected and I think it’s a great gesture,” said Coronel.

Die-hard Rays fans may have found it a little odd to see Astros and Rangers logos, but for a short time, the Trop is the Astros adopted home.

“It’s awesome of the Rays to take care us and open up their stadium to us and give us a home while we’re out of one,” said Musgrove.

Baseball fans enjoyed a game at a bargain price, plus, their spending will help victims of the storm.

“We’re here just to support the state of Texas for what they’re going through right now.”

It is believed this is only the fourth time in history that weather has forced a game to relocate to a neutral site.

Give Now

Grab your phone

Text REDCROSS to 90999 to donate $10 now.

Or, Donate Online

Donate to the Red Cross online here.