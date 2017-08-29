2 Pasco deputies injured while responding to traffic crash

By Published:
(Source: FHP)
Source: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies were injured while responding to a traffic accident on Tuesday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the deputies arrived on scene of the crash at State Route 52 and Hays Road.

A sedan turned into the path of another sedan and both vehicles traveled to the north point of the intersection, where they collided with a third vehicle stopped for a red light.

As the deputies were outside of their vehicles rendering aid, a truck turned left into the path of another truck and both collided with the first crash.

During the second crash, both deputies were struck by the vehicles and were injured. They were taken to area hospitals, but their injuries are not considered life threatening.

Portions of SR 52 were closed at the Hays Road intersection until 3:45 p.m.

