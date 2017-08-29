15-year-old shot, killed inside Pinellas Park home

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed inside a Pinellas Park home on Monday.

Pinellas Park Police investigators are investigating the shooting that occurred at a home on 87th Avenue North.

Police responded to the shooting and found the teenage boy suffering from a single gunshot wound.

He was taken to Bayfront Health of St. Petersburg for treatment.

The boy died of his injuries on Tuesday.

Investigators are working to confirm the circumstances behind the shooting, as there were several people inside of the house at the time.

Investigators are looking into how the boy got the gun.

