15-year-old shot, killed inside Pinellas Park home

By Published:

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed inside a Pinellas Park home on Monday.

Pinellas Park Police investigators are investigating the shooting that occurred at a home on 87th Avenue North.

Police responded to the shooting and found the teenage boy suffering from a single gunshot wound.

He was taken to Bayfront Health of St. Petersburg for treatment.

The boy died of his injuries on Tuesday.

Investigators are working to confirm the circumstances behind the shooting, as there were several people inside of the house at the time.

Investigators are looking into how the boy got the gun.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s