WATCH: Hurricane Harvey survivor who lost everything reaches father on phone, finds out he survived storm

ROCKPORT, Tex. (WFLA) — Aaron Mitchell lost everything to Hurricane Harvey.

The Rockport, Texas resident spoke with a CNN reporter on Monday in an emotional interview, and said he didn’t know where his friends or family were.

“There’s been no cell service since Thursday, Friday. I haven’t gotten a hold of anybody,” Mitchell said while wiping away tears. “If my mom and dad are watching, I’m okay.”

During the interview, Mitchell said his mom was in Oklahoma but said there was no telling where his dad was.

“I’m here in Rockport waiting on you,” he said.

Mitchell was then offered a satellite phone to try and get in touch with his parents, and got in touch with his father.

“Okay dad, I’m going to jump on the bus, I’ll be there. Are you okay?” Mitchell said tearfully on the phone. “Dad, I love you.”

Rockport is one of the communities that was hardest hit by the hurricane.

You can donate to the Red Cross by going to its website, calling 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669) or texting 90999 to donate $10. The money goes toward recovery efforts.

Give Now

Grab your phone

Text REDCROSS to 90999 to donate $10 now.

Or, Donate Online

Donate to the Red Cross online here.

