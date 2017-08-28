VIDEO: 3 kids, 2 adults rescued from school bus taking on water in Venice

By Published:
Source: Venice Police

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – Five people had to be rescued from high water in Venice in Sarasota County on Monday morning.

Police and fire crews rescued three special needs children and two adults from the school bus that was taking on water.

MORE: Sarasota, Manatee County flooding: Roads closed, sandbags available

The incident happened just after 7 a.m. in the 700 block of Venice Avenue near 41.

The bus was leaning to its side when a News Channel viewer took the video and sent it to WFLA’s Leslee Lacey.

The students are high school age. All passengers are OK, Sgt. Ron Perisho said.

Due to street flooding, East Venice Avenue between U.S. 41 Bypass and Bay Indies is now partially closed.

Venice police are asking motorists to avoid these roads:

  • Base of the Venice Avenue Bridge
  • 1000 block of Pinebrook to Ridgewood Avenue
  • 700-900 block of East Venice Avenue
  • Albee Farm Road from Lucaya Avenue to Bird Bay
  • Ponce De Leon and South Harbor Drive
  • Flamingo Drive
  • Bahama Road (between the Venice Performing Arts Center and Venice Elementary School)

