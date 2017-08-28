University of Tampa condemns faculty member’s comments about Harvey

TAMPA (WFLA) — The University of Tampa is condemning comments one of its faculty members allegedly made on social media about people impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

According to a statement posted to the university’s Facebook page, a faculty member named Kenneth Storey made comments via his private social media account about Harvey. The comments “were not made within his capacity as a faculty member, and they don’t represent the University’s views,” the statement says.

News Channel 8 was sent the alleged comments via Twitter.

.@UofTampa Professor @klstorey made his profile private after saying GOP voters in Houston "deserve" this "karma" #Harvey pic.twitter.com/4dtZ0cnlNU — Jim Trotter (@Meatrecruiter) August 28, 2017

The founder of the conservative organization Turning Point USA also posted screenshots of Storey’s alleged tweet on Monday, sparking an outrage online.

WOW! Professor at U of Tampa says GOP voters and Houston residents DESERVE #hurricaneharvey because of how they voted — SICK! RT!! pic.twitter.com/9yggDyT55B — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 28, 2017

In the Facebook statement, the University of Tampa says it condemns the comments and the sentiment behind them.

“The University of Tampa stands in solidarity with the people impacted by Hurricane Harvey, and our thoughts and prayers are with all involved,” the statement said.

