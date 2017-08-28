Traffic cameras capture dramatic water rescue in Houston

HOUSTON (KPRC) – Houston traffic cameras captured the dramatic rescue of a driver stranded in a flooded car Sunday night.

In the video you can see the driver of a white SUV stuck on the I-10 freeway.

Harris County firefighters said the driver crawled to the back of the truck and out the back window to escape the floodwaters.

In the video, the firefighters come to the driver’s rescue by steering a boat up to the SUV and pulling him into the raft.

Firefighters drove the man to dry land nearby, before heading back out to search for more survivors.

