Tampa man tweets viral photo & rescuers in Texas respond to save nursing home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay area couple has a connection to the flooding in Texas and it involves the power of social media.

Kim McIntosh’s mother runs La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, Texas.

On Sunday morning, McIntosh said her mom texted her a picture that showed residents in waist-deep water.  She tried calling for help, but first responders were tied up with dozens of rescues.

“Within 10 to 15 minutes, it was waist high,” McIntosh said during a phone interview with News Channel 8.

So McIntosh’s husband Tim tweeted the photo, and it immediately pulled at heart strings.

Within a few hours, McIntosh said rescuers went to the nursing home and pulled the 15 residents and three nurses to safety.

They used a high-water vehicle to get to them, McIntosh said.

“I think it achieved the goal of getting them help,” she said.

At last check, four residents from the nursing home were at a Texas hospital.  Eleven were sent to a nursing home that was far from the flood zone, McIntosh said.

