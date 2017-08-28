Tampa Bay area crews heading to Texas to help Harvey victims

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Thousands of people are dealing with flooding and devastation after Hurricane Harvey swept through Texas over the weekend. Many lost everything they have, and now crews from Tampa Bay are on their way to the Lone Star State to help.

Crews from the Salvation Army left Tampa on Sunday night to head to the severe flooding and devastation in Texas.

“If we can be any glimmer of hope for them for just a few moments, that’s what we strive for,” said Jerry Stickney with the Salvation Army.

Some people lost everything they had, and the Salvation Army is ready to do everything possible to give these victims some sense of normalcy.

“We’ll be cooking. Producing meals, getting people fed and that emotional, spiritual component. Talking to people, letting them know we’re there for them,” said Stickney.

The Salvation Army was there for Jerry Stickney when his family got hit by a hurricane back in 2004. Now, he’s just glad he can do the same for others.

“The Salvation Army was there for us and they helped take care of my family so it’s coming full circle to be able to help and serve other families that need assistance,” said Stickney.

Besides feeding people, the crews will hand out clean-up kits and help out financially to those who need it most. An experience Stickney is honored to be a part of.

“Yes, they’ve lost everything and it’s a tragic time but they’re taking care of their friends and family, their community. I think that is the most humbling thing. The resiliency of the community and of the families to not just help themselves but help everyone around them,” Stickney said.

The Salvation Army will also have emotional and spiritual care specialists for those who are distraught.

“They help people process and talk to give them a sense of calmness to decompress from the situation,” said Stickney.

The flooding situation won’t be over for a while in Texas, but the organization will be there offering whatever hope they can.

“This will definitely be a very long response and we will be there helping just as long as they need us,” said Stickney.

Crews are set to arrive in Corpus Christi and Victoria, Texas on Tuesday.

Find out how you can help Hurricane victims here.

