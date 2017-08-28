Suspect shoots at clerk during Riverview business robbery

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies are searching for two suspects who they say robbed a convenience store in Riverview on Sunday night.
Around 10:16 p.m., deputies say two men went into the Speedy Select store on Riverview Drive in Riverview.
One of the suspects pointed a silver revolver at the clerk, while the second went behind the counter and emptied the cash drawer and took Cigarellos. The second suspect also showed a semi-automatic handgun, according to investigators.
Deputies say before leaving the store, the first suspect fired one round at the clerk, missing him by inches.
Both suspects then drove away in a light-colored, four-door Nissan Sentra.
The suspects are both described as white or Hispanic males. The first suspect has a thin build and was wearing a black hoodie with a red Nike logo, a white t-shirt over his face, long black shorts and black shoes. The second is heavyset and was wearing a black hoodie, black mask, black pants and red, black and blue shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Dad arrested after girlfriend, child found dead in Bradenton apartment fire
- Severe storms and tornado leave behind flooding, damage in Manatee County
- Cops: Man fatally stabs girlfriend’s lover, leaves body on Pasco road
- Moms across Sarasota report creepy trend of strange shoppers showing interest in children
- Woman says she was fired over her heavy periods
- VIDEO: Hawk takes shelter in taxi during Hurricane Harvey