Suspect shoots at clerk during Riverview business robbery

Jenn Holloway By and Published:

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies are searching for two suspects who they say robbed a convenience store in Riverview on Sunday night.

Around 10:16 p.m., deputies say two men went into the Speedy Select store on Riverview Drive in Riverview.

One of the suspects pointed a silver revolver at the clerk, while the second went behind the counter and emptied the cash drawer and took Cigarellos. The second suspect also showed a semi-automatic handgun, according to investigators.

Deputies say before leaving the store, the first suspect fired one round at the clerk, missing him by inches.

Both suspects then drove away in a light-colored, four-door Nissan Sentra.

The suspects are both described as white or Hispanic males. The first suspect has a thin build and was wearing a black hoodie with a red Nike logo, a white t-shirt over his face, long black shorts and black shoes. The second is heavyset and was wearing a black hoodie, black mask, black pants and red, black and blue shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200.

