Snack Food Recipes

Cheeto and Dorito Chicken Fingers

By: Chef Cristian Feher

http://www.tampabaychef.com

Yields: 8 to 12 chicken fingers

Ingredients:

– 2 large chicken breasts

– 1 large sized bag of Cheetos

– 1 large sized bag of Doritos

– 4 eggs

– 3 cups of flour

– Olive oil

Instructions:

1. Turn the cheetos and doritos (separately) into crumbs with a food processor.

2. Set up a bowl of flour, egg, dorito crumbs, and cheetos crumbs respectively.

3. Cut the chicken breasts into strips.

4. Pre-heat oven to 375.

5. Dredge each piece of chicken, first into the flour, then in the egg, and then in either the Doritos crumbs or the Cheetos crumbs. Lay down on a non-stick sheet pan.

6. Drizzle the pan of chicken fingers wiht a little olive oil, and bake in oven for 15 to 20 minutes. Enjoy with your favorite dip.

_______________________________________________________________________

Cheesy Dorito (Tortilla) Soup

Yields: 3 to 4 servings

Ingredients:

– 15oz jar of your favorite salsa

– 32oz of beef stock

– 1 large bag of Doritos

– 1 small can of black beans, drained and rinsed

– Sour Cream

– Scallions and/or cilantro for garnish

– (optional) cooked pieces of chicken

– (optional) diced avocado

– (optional) lime wedges

Equipment:

– Hand-blender

Instructions:

1. In a soup pot, combine the salsa and beef stock. Bring to a simmer.

2. Crush the Doritos by hand.

3. Add half of the crushed Doritos to the soup and simmer for 5 minutes.

4. Puree the soup with a hand blender until smooth. Return the soup to the stove and bring to a simmer once more.

5. Add the other half of the crushed Doritos and simmer for 10 minutes.

6. Serve with a dollop of sour cream, and chopped cilantro and/or scallions. A squeeze of lime goes great with this soup!

__________________________________________________________________________

Potato Chip Fritatta

Yields: 4 servings

Ingredients:

– 8 eggs

– 1 large bag of regular potato chips

– 1 onion, diced

– Salt and pepper to taste

– Sour Cream

– Fresh, chopped parsley

– Olive oil

Equipment:

– Cast iron skillet

Instructions:

1. Fry the onions in the skillet until they are soft and traslucent, about 15 minutes.

2. Pre-heat oven to 400.

3. Scramble the eggs in a bowl, add a pinch of salt and pepper.

4. Hand-crush the potato chips.

5. Take the skillet off the stove, add the eggs, stir, add half the potato chip crumbs, stir, add the rest of the potato chip crumbs on top. Bake in oven until eggs is cooked (15 to 25 minutes).

6. When you take it out of the oven, sprinkle wiht a little fresh chopped parsley, and serve with sour cream.