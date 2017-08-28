Manatee Co. residents use kayak to rescue pets, belongings from flood

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee Co. residents in Centre Lake were evacuated Monday.

This is a deed-restricted development northeast of the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport and south state Road 70.

It looks like the canal overflowed into the lake, and then the lake spilled its banks.

Some homes have about 2 feet of water at their doors. That’s causing pools to overflow, too.

Residents were seen using kayaks to rescue pets and remove belongings.

Rain has been on and off in the area, so that will keep the water rising.

