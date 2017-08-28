Sarasota, Manatee County flooding: Roads closed, sandbags available

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Rains and downpours were causing big problems for families in Sarasota and Manatee counties Monday morning where flooding closed roads and threatened homes.
University Parkway in Sarasota County was closed from the 7-Eleven to DeSoto Road because of high water. Use Tallevast to the north or Myrtle to the south.
WFLA’s Amanda Ciavarri said that there is more than a foot of water on the roadway.
aND 15th Street East northbound at Whitfield Avenue is closed due to high water. The detour is Tallevast Road to 14th St West to US 301.
Storm Team 8 meteorologist Leigh Spann said 1.36 inches of rain already fell in two hours at Sarasota/Bradenton Airport on Monday.
The area saw record-setting rain Saturday & Sunday in Manatee & Sarasota counties and heavy rain this morning. There were 8 inches of rain on Saturday, 4 1/3 inches of rain on Sunday.
There is a flood watch until 8 p.m. on Monday. There is a flood warning for the Manatee River at Rye Bridge.
Sandbags are available from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- G.T. Bray Park, 5502 33rd Ave. Dr. W., Bradenton
- Stormwater Ops, 5511 39th St. E., Bradenton
