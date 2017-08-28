Deputies initially turned away from Davenport Bar, told they make customers ‘nervous’

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Backlash is spreading on social media over two deputies being turned away from a Davenport restaurant.

The incident happened Saturday evening before the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight.

According to Crystal Nobre, she was at the Davenport Ale House with her husband, an off-duty police officer, and a group of off-duty officers and their wives. They had paid to reserve the table and each also paid a cover charge.

Nobre said she invited two Polk County Sheriff’s Office Deputies to stop by on their lunch break. But, they were turned away at the door.

“I asked if it was because of the cover charge, and offered to pay it, but the lady at the door said it was not the cover charge,” Nobre told WFLA News Channel 8. “The security guard then said that the deputies would make people in there nervous. I said are you kidding me?”

Nobre said she asked to speak with the owner, who explained, “he thought they were going to be in there looking for people with warrants and it was going to make his customers nervous.”

Nobre said the owner gave several excuses but eventually offered to allow the deputies to come in and to pay for their meals, but the deputies at that point did not feel comfortable eating there.

Nobre posted about the incident on the Facebook Page “Central Florida LEO Wives”

And it has already been shared more than 3,000 times, with many Facebook users calling for a boycott of the restaurant.

WFLA News Channel 8’s Melissa Marino is working to speak with the owner of the restaurant. Stay with WFLA News Channel 8 for updates.