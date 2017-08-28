Police officer takes socks off feet to give to wet woman

HOUSTON (KPRC) – Thousands of people are seeking shelter at the Houston Convention center as the epic flood crisis continues.

And there we see many inspiring instances of neighbors helping neighbors.

One police officer even took one of two pairs of socks right off his feet to give to a woman whose socks were soaked.

One man arrived to the convention center with the inner tube he used to escape on his back.

As evacuees arrived, volunteers also showed up to help.

“It’s not good. I mean, it feels good to help people, but helpless. It’s a helpless feeling. I left my apartment knowing my mother was right behind me. And she’s still in Meyerland. And that’s disconcerting,” said Ed Camp.

