Police officer takes socks off feet to give to wet woman

By Published:

HOUSTON (KPRC) – Thousands of people are seeking shelter at the Houston Convention center as the epic flood crisis continues.

And there we see many inspiring instances of neighbors helping neighbors.

One police officer even took one of two pairs of socks right off his feet to give to a woman whose socks were soaked.

One man arrived to the convention center with the inner tube he used to escape on his back.

As evacuees arrived, volunteers also showed up to help.

“It’s not good. I mean, it feels good to help people, but helpless. It’s a helpless feeling. I left my apartment knowing my mother was right behind me. And she’s still in Meyerland. And that’s disconcerting,” said Ed Camp.

MORE: Sarasota, Manatee County flooding: Roads closed, sandbags available

VIDEO: 3 kids, 2 adults rescued from school bus taking on water in Venice

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s