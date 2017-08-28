New Mexico police investigate shooting at public library

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico state police say there has been a shooting at a public library in the eastern New Mexico community Clovis.
Officer Carl Christiansen said Clovis police responded to the library this afternoon in response to a report of an active shooter. He could not immediately say whether there were any fatalities or injuries.
The Eastern New Mexico News reports that police scanner traffic reported air ambulances have been dispatched and at least one victim was taken to Clovis Municipal Airport for transport to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas.
Clovis is about 200 miles east of Albuquerque, near the Texas state line.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Dad arrested after girlfriend, child found dead in Bradenton apartment fire
- Severe storms and tornado leave behind flooding, damage in Manatee County
- Cops: Man fatally stabs girlfriend’s lover, leaves body on Pasco road
- Moms across Sarasota report creepy trend of strange shoppers showing interest in children
- Woman says she was fired over her heavy periods
- VIDEO: Hawk takes shelter in taxi during Hurricane Harvey