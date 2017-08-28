Lilly Pulitzer sale has over 155,000 people waiting in online queue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Are you ready to shop?! You better be, because one of the most epic sales of the year is here.

Over 155,000 people are waiting in a digital line to gain access to the Lilly Pulitzer website on Monday for their After Party Sale.

The sale began at 8 a.m. Monday and will last until Wednesday, August 30 at 11:59 p.m. But customers are eager to get their top picks fast before they’re gone.

Users hope to shop for tons of brightly colored dresses, tops, rompers, accessories and more.

And the discounts are even better than the merchandise. Customers are reportedly able to get up to 50 percent off of brand new styles.

Lilly Pulitzer rarely offers any discounts so, the digital line is wrapping around the internet block fast.

Last year the online queue hit a record of 100,000 people, and it’s safe to say the popular brand crushed that record again this year.

You can jump in line for this sale here. Don’t forget to share your queue number with us on Facebook.

