Sandbags available for Hillsborough County residents

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Sandbag materials will be available Monday night for people living in Hillsborough County.

County officials said the materials will be available at the South County Service Unit at 8718 Old Big Bend Road in Gibsonton from 8 p.m. until midnight.

Residents will be able to make their own sandbags with the materials provided.

All residents will have to sign their name and provide their home address to make sure they get 25 sandbags or less.

A flood warning was issued for Hillsborough County and Pinellas County on Monday night.

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn took to Twitter urging everyone to stay safe in response to heavy rains that were expected to last through the night. Drivers can check for road closures on the City of Tampa’s street flooding map.

Anyone who wants to report flooding or road problems in Hillsborough County is asked to call (813) 272-5900.

