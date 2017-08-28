Sandbags available for Hillsborough County residents

By Published: Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Sandbag materials will be available Monday night for people living in Hillsborough County.

County officials said the materials will be available at the South County Service Unit at 8718 Old Big Bend Road in Gibsonton from 8 p.m. until midnight.

Residents will be able to make their own sandbags with the materials provided.

All residents will have to sign their name and provide their home address to make sure they get 25 sandbags or less.

A flood warning was issued for Hillsborough County and Pinellas County on Monday night.

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn took to Twitter urging everyone to stay safe in response to heavy rains that were expected to last through the night. Drivers can check for road closures on the City of Tampa’s street flooding map.

Anyone who wants to report flooding or road problems in Hillsborough County is asked to call (813) 272-5900.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s