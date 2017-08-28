Florida troopers looking for driver who ran over man at Bradenton bar

Published:

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A 53-year-old man is in critical condition after he was run over outside a Bradenton bar early Monday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said Blair Chattley, of Pueblo, Colorado, was assaulted in the parking lot of the Drift Inn Bar on Cortez Road West at 2:45 a.m.

While he was lying on the ground, a Chevy SUV backed up over him and left the scene.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Trooper Gerry Smith at the Florida Highway Station in Bradenton at 941-751-8350, Ext. 31777 or the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

