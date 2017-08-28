Florida homeowner in bedroom when car drives inside

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WKMG) – A homeowner said a car plowed all the way through her house.

“I hear something like boom! And when I come in, I saw a car inside my house,” said Laila Basquez.

The crash happened in on Parrot Drive in East Orange County, Florida, on Sunday night.

Police said a woman was driving too fast and crashed into the home.

“It sounded like an explosion but it was a car going into the house! It went straight inside the house,” said neighbor Christian Portes.

Basquez was in her bedroom at about 7 p.m. when heard a crash and saw a woman in the driver’s seat in shock.

“I saw the lady inside the car screaming, and then I started crying, screaming, I’m so nervous,” she said.

The driver slammed through her house with so much force that the SUV went all the way through the living room before coming to a stop in the kitchen.

Police are looking into what led up to the crash.

Neighbors started a petition to have speed bumps installed.

